Andhra Pradesh: Durga temple area to be declared smoking-free zone by June 25

Move aimed at providing healthy environs for devotees, says Collector

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao asked the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements to declare the Kankadurga temple surrounding areas as a smoking-free zone by June 25.

In an online meeting with the officials of the Endowments, Health, Police and other departments, Mr. Rao said that Indrakeeladri is the second biggest temple in the State and the surrounding areas should be declared a smoking-free zone on the lines of the enforcement at Tirumala.

He said Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 or COTPA in short should be enforced in and around the temple to provide a healthy environment to the devotees who visit the temple from various places in the State and country.

He said the Act should be strictly implemented on the Ghat Road, footpath and other areas used by devotees.