Andhra Pradesh: DSC-1998 candidates to be appointed on ad hoc basis

They will work as Secondary Grade Teachers on Minimum Time Scale basis

The Andhra Pradesh government has agreed in principle for appointing the candidates who qualified the DSC examination in 1998 and are willing to work as teachers in government schools on an ad hoc basis.

A circular issued by Special Chief Secretary (Department of School Education) B. Rajasekhar said that the government had agreed to appoint the candidates as Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) on Minimum Time Scale (MTS) basis on a par with the DSC-2008 qualified teachers.

The DSC-1998 candidates would be appointed as Cluster Resource Persons in the vacant posts of Academic Instructors in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), guest lecturers in Andhra Pradesh Model Schools and as teachers in the DEO pool for deployment in the mapped schools, if necessary.

The Commissioner of School Education has been asked to call for expression of interest from the qualified candidates and prepare a list of those willing to take up the job.

In a separate statement, the Regional Joint Directors and the District Education Officers in the State have been directed to ensure that all teachers working in private, aided and unaided schools have qualified the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), as per the norms of the Right to Education Act, 2009.