Andhra Pradesh: Drop merger plan, student leaders urge govt.

Bandh successful in Anantapur; protesting students arrested, and released later

Special Correspondent ANANTAPUR
August 24, 2022 01:45 IST

Students being arrested while holding dharna in front of Sri Krishnadevaraya University on Tuesday in Anantapur. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The State-wide educational institutions’ bandh, in response to a call given by the Joint Action Committee of student unions, was successful in Anantapur district on Tuesday.

Students from SFI, AISF, AISA, and TNSF picketed in front of the main gate of the Sri Krisnadevaraya University campus early on Tuesday morning. They were arrested by the police and taken to Itukulapalli police station and later released.

Students Federation of India State vice-president Suryachandra Yadav said that the government must withdraw its plan to merge classes III, IV and V with upper primary and high school. The vacant faculty and non-teaching positions must be filled immediately and financial support be given to all the State universities to improve the quality of education, he demanded.

All the provisions of the National Education Policy were not conducive to promoting free education in the country, hence its implementation must be stopped immediately and the old education system should be continued, he added.

The long-pending demands of the students remained unfulfilled impacting the quality of education both in schools and colleges, the students leaders said, while raising slogans against the State and Central governments. 

