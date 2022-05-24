Andhra Pradesh: Dozens of protesters, policemen injured in clash over renaming Konaseema district

Thousands resorted to stone-pelting and set fire to vehicles targeting police

Many police personnel and protesters were injured in a clash between Konaseema Sadhana Samithi (KSS) members and the police during the ‘Chalo Konaseema’ march, which was taken out on Tuesday against the proposal to rename Konaseema district as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

However, no casualty was reported in the clash, in which the protesters set fire to a police vehicle and a private bus following stone-pelting that targeted the police personnel.

Last week, Section 144 was imposed in the Konaseema district in the wake of protests against the proposal to rename the district.

Konaseema SP K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy said that many people, including police personnel, were injured in the clash. “We do not know the exact number of personnel injured in the clash. The clash was a result of an online campaign launched by different sections of people and groups on the proposal to rename the district,” he said.

By afternoon, the protesters attempted to proceed towards the Collectorate in Amalapuram via the Clock Tower area in the town from different directions. Initially, they were prevented by the police. Later, the protesters resorted to stone-pelting, targeting the vehicles of the SP and Amalapuram DSP. DSP Y. Madhava Reddy reportedly fell unconscious during the clash.

Many police personnel escaped from the scene as the protesters outnumbered them and pelted stones from all directions. The mob set fire to a private bus that was parked at the protest site. A police vehicle was also set on fire.

“The situation was brought under control by 5 p.m. We are focusing on providing medical aid to those injured in the clash”, added Mr. Subba Reddy. However, tension prevailed across the Konaseema district.