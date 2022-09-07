Andhra Pradesh: Dornala gets govt. degree college

Cabinet has approved the proposal, says Minister Adimulapu Suresh

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA
September 07, 2022 23:30 IST

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Adimulapu Suresh said that the State cabinet has approved the proposal for the establishment of a government degree college in Dornala of Prakasam district.

In a release, Mr. Suresh said that the new college will have 160 students, 25 teaching and six non-teaching staff.

The Cabinet has approved a budget of ₹2.48 crore per year for the salaries of the staff. He said that the college will offer BA, B.Sc (Maths), B.Sc (Chemistry) and B. Com courses with 40 seats each.

He thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for approving the proposal for the college that will help students in the backward areas of Prakasam district.

