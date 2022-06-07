Andhra Pradesh: Don’t just blindly go with the flow, students told

Students told about alternative careers at The Hindu Future India Club, VIT-AP seminar

Associate Director of VIT School of Social Sciences ans Humanities Susmitha Shyamsundar speaking at the seminar on ‘Career in Law, Management , in Vijayawada on Tuesday.. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Speakers at a seminar on 'Career in Law, Management and Sciences' organised by The Hindu's Future India Club and Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)-AP at the P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Sciences called upon the students to make a well-informed decision according to their interest while choosing undergraduate courses after Intermediate.

Students of Sarada Junior College, Moghalrajouram, took part in the seminar, during which speakers from the VIT-AP highlighted the career opportunities in courses other than engineering and medicine, the most chosen streams in the State.

Samuel Johnson, assistant director of the Centre for Teaching and Learning at VIT-AP, asked the students to learn about various undergraduate courses and career opportunities before blindly going with the flow.

VIT School of Social Sciences and Humanities associate director Susmitha Shyamsundar said that there were several career opportunities in government sectors after pursuing science and humanities subjects like economics, history, political sciences and others.

Department of Physics, Head of the Department, Lakshmi Sowjanya said that students who studied subjects such as mathematics, physics and chemistry could go for research and development. She said several industries and institutions needed the help of scientists who through research and development came up with new ideas and solutions.

Sneha Goud from the School of Law said that there was a dearth of legal professionals in society as every company including even a start-up or a small venture needed the support of lawyers or advocates.

She said several senior lawyers earned heftily after gaining a few years of experience in their profession.

The services of legal professionals were required in the government sector, international organisations, law firms, taxation, civil services, corporate houses and others, she said.

Prof. Nanda Kumar said Data Science had become a most lucrative career with more demand for data analysis. He said as per the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, the need for know-how in data science would boost jobs by 27.9% per cent by 2026.

He said students who pursued data science courses could start their careers as data scientists, machine learning engineering, machine learning scientist, applications architect and enterprise architect.

Sarada Junior College general manager G.V. Rao, VIT-AP deputy director (admissions) John Pradeep and others were present.