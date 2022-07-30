Andhra Pradesh: ‘Doctors registered in any State eligible for CAS post’
Public Health and Family Welfare Director U. Swarajya Lakshmi has said that doctors registered with the Medical Council of any State will be allowed to apply for the Civil Assistant Surgeon (CAS) post in Andhra Pradesh.
In a release on Saturday, Dr. Lakshmi said the candidates could apply for the posts notified (No. 04/2022) on July 24 by the Health Department.
