Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Do not provoke wild animals, says forest official

People should avoid forest areas during night time, says district forest officer S. Venakatesh. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Staff Reporter VIZIANAGARAM August 06, 2022 19:43 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 19:43 IST

District Forest Officer S. Venkatesh urged people not to provoke wild animals when they see them in agriculture fields or forest areas to prevent untoward incidents and not to move about during nights in vulnerable areas.

The caution comes in the wake of the movement of an elusive tiger in Kannam area of Dattirajeru mandal. The tiger attacked a cow in the village. It also attacked cows in Kothavalasa area.

Mr. Venkatesh told The Hindu that animals were also afraid of moving in human habitations due to fear of attacks by humans. “It is always better to move in groups, if necessary, to keep the wild animals at bay. We are trying to track the movement of the tiger by sending special teams to Dattirajeru and other mandals,” he said.

“Currently, seven elephants are moving around in the Parvatipuram forest area. Bears are also present in Gummalakshmipuram and surrounding areas,” he added.

Read more...