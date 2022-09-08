Andhra Pradesh: Distribute implements under Yantra Seva by taking RBK as a unit, says CM

He directs officials to expedite construction of cold storage rooms and godowns

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials of the Marketing Department to prominently display the data relating to YSR Yantra Seva scheme at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to enable the farmers to know about the availability of various implements given to them at subsidised prices and their utility.

In a review meeting on agriculture and allied sectors on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the implements should be distributed by taking the RBK as a unit and that the State was spending ₹910 crore on the scheme.

He also ordered that the construction of cold storage rooms and godowns in the vicinity of RBKs should be expedited, and wanted steps that would strengthen the Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Further, he said the officials concerned should ensure that the members of SHGs derived all the benefits envisaged under the projects supported by Amul and the Allana Group.

Milk procurement

On milk procurement by Amul, he said the dairy sector giant purchased 419.51 lakh litres of milk, for which it paid ₹179.65 crore to 2,34,548 women farmers. The amount was higher than what they earn in the normal course.

The Amul project prompted other dairies to increase the procurement price, which translated into an additional income of ₹2,020.46 crore to the farmers.

Officials told the Chief Minister that Amul would start operations in 1,359 more villages in the next few months. Amul had been procuring 1.03 lakh litres of milk per day and steps were taken to revive the Chittoor Dairy.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered that the role of millers in paddy procurement should be reduced and the related SOPs implemented in a flawless manner.

Fishing harbour works

He said the fishing harbour works should be fast-tracked, to which the officials replied that works at Juvvaladinne, Machilipatnam and Nizampatnam taken up under Phase-I were going on at a brisk pace.

Deputy Chief Minister B. Mutyala Naidu, Ministers K. Nageswara Rao and S. Appala Raju, Chief Secretary Sameer Sarma, and Special CS (agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah were present.