Andhra Pradesh: Dismissed from service for ‘cheating’ woman, constable claims innocence

Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli has dismissed an armed reserve police constable, K. Prakash on charges of cheating a woman. However, the constable alleged that the case was foisted upon him.

According to police, the victim, B. Lakshmi, lodged a complaint at Garladinne Police Station in 2019, alleging that Prakash had duped her of ₹10 lakh and 30 tolas of gold from her.

In her complaint, Lakshmi had said that Prakash befriended her when she came to District Police office to register a complaint against her husband on July 22, 2019. He allegedly taken the money and gold from her, promising that he would help her in the case. He also promised to marry Lakshmi, she had claimed in her complaint.

However, at a press conference on Monday, Prakash told media that he was being framed.

Prakash became popular after he staged a silent protest during Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the Martyrs’ Memorial on the District Police Office premises in Puttaparthi, seeking long-pending travel allowance and surrender dues of police personnel. The Chief Minister sanctioned those amounts later.

“I was dismissed from service for showing courage and demanded payment of the dues of 70,000 police personnel. A case was registered against me at Garladinne police station based on a false complaint. They (authorities) cannot suspend me on flimsy ground,” Prakash told the media.

Lakshmi, who accompanied Prakash during the press conference, also claimed that she never lodged a police complaint against Prakash.

Meanwhile, the Anantapur SP showed the inquiry report and documents to The Hindu, which suggested that as many as 12 charge memos had been served on Prakash in connection with charges of misconduct or dereliction of duties in the past.

The SP said that a probe conducted by the Dharmavaram DSP into the complaint lodged by Lakshmi and the allegations against Prakash were found to be true.

“The case No.103/19 was registered against Prakash under Sections 406, 420, and 506 of the IPC at Garladinne Police Station and it was the basis for his dismissal from the service,” said Mr. Fakkeerappa.

In another case, Prakash allegedly had tried to immolate himself and killed another colleague. He was censured and suspended twice in the past, the police said.