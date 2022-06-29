Andhra Pradesh: Disha app records 3.18 lakh downloads in Bapatla

The Bapatla police have set a record of achieving 3.18 lakh downloads Disha apps, with Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal launching the initiatives such as Disha App Download Special Drive, Disha App Mega Drive, Best Woman Police and Disha Lucky Draw Contest across the district.

“The State government has created the app for protection of women. We have launched initiatives such as mega drive, best woman police and Disha app lucky draw contest. We have achieved 3.18 lakh downloads of the app since the formation of Bapatla district. The special drive on Wednesday saw 10,354 downloads,” said Mr. Jindal.

The Disha app ensures immediate police assistance for the users during emergency, he said.