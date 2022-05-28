Andhra Pradesh: Disha app comes to the rescue of girl

May 28, 2022 17:23 IST

Downloading Disha app on her mobile phone saved the life of a hotel management student in Yelamanchili mandal of West Godavari district on Saturday.

A team led by the Yelamanchili police rescued the girl when she allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping into Vasistha, a tributary of Godavari river, from the Chinchinada bridge.

According to the police, the 21-year-old left here house owing alleged family disputes and reached the river. She gave a message on Disha App, for which the police responded promptly.

The police, after provided counselling to the girl, handed her over to her parents. The family members were requested not to cause any disturbances to her at home and keep a watch on her behaviour, the police added.