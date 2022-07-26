Andhra Pradesh: Discord in ranks may harm Naidu’s prospects in Kuppam, hint TDP cadres

YSRCP plans strategy to defeat TDP president in his home turf in 2024

After making inroads into Kuppam, the bastion of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), with a sweeping victory in the maiden municipal elections, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) cadres have stepped up strategy to ‘hit the bull’s eye’, which they mean ‘defeating N. Chandrababu Naidu in his home turf in 2024 elections’.

Whether or not in power, the TDP national president has a record of winning in Kuppam without taking part in a political campaign here since 1994. The TDP cadres would receive donations from its supporters and jump into the poll battle, finish all formalities – right from filing of nomination for Mr. Naidu and campaigning and Mr. Naidu would emerge victorious with thumping majorities.

However, Mr. Naidu’s victory margin dwindled in 2019. He was the only TDP candidate to win from the undivided Chittoor district, but the victory margin reduced to half when compared to that of 2014 elections.

This situation worsened with the TDP’s representation in the ZPTC/ MPTC elections, panchayat, and municipal polls in Kuppam Assembly constituency slipping to zero. Now, the YSRCP cadres, with a backing from Mines and Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, are daring Mr. Naidu for a win in 2024.

During the last three years, several key functionaries of the TDP have gone into political hibernation in Kuppam. On a couple of visits to his home turf, Mr. Naidu had to hear the voices of discord among the cadres against the local leadership led by “Aa Naluguru” (Those Four). The term is coined for four leaders in Kuppam —Mr. Naidu’s secretary, party in-charge, a former MLC, and a former sarpanch. The cadres had cautioned the TDP high-command to change the local leadership to avoid the imminent danger of ‘Mr. Naidu’s defeat’ in 2024.

“Gone were the days when the people were comparing Mr. Naidu with political strategist Chanakya. The TDP cadres, who honored, worked and voted him, are rudderless now,” said a party leader, who vociferously rejects the “Aa Naluguru” leadership in Kuppam.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP cadres claim that more than 500 activists of the TDP have come their fold in the last three years. A meeting was also arranged to celebrate the ‘crossover’ at the residence of Mr. Ramachandra Reddy in Tirupati recently.

But, the TDP cadres owing allegiance to the local leadership make a counter-claim. They say d3escribe it as ‘trash talk’ by the ruling party leaders. A batch of septuagenarians, known for their camaraderie with Mr. Naidu since 1989, observes that it is time Mr. Naidu must consider the ground reality in Kuppam.