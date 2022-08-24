Andhra Pradesh: Discoms catered to higher power demand on August 23  

They met a total demand of 228.82 MU against 189.10 MU the previous year

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
August 24, 2022 21:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The AP-Discoms met 228.82 Million Units (MU) of electricity demand on August 23 against 189.10 MU of total demand met on the same day in 2021, which was a year-on-year growth of 21%.

The peak demand during the day was 11,300 MW at 1.50 p.m. against the peak demand of 9,110 MW met on the same day the previous year. “This is a growth of 24.04%,” according to an official release.

The evening peak demand was 8,993 MW and the average demand during the day was 9,534 MW. There was no load relief during the day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Coal availability

As far as the coal availability on Tuesday was concerned, the release said the Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant (RTPP) had a closing stock of 31,709 tonnes sufficient for 1.51 days.

The closing stock with the Hinduja thermal plant in Visakhapatnam was 16,384 tonnes adequate for 1.71 days.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) had a balance of 1,02,323 tonnes that would last for 3.59 days.

With a closing stock of 2,06,287 tonnes sufficient for 10.86 days, Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS) is in a relatively comfortable position than the others.

The NTTPS, RTPP, SDSTPS and Hinduja plants require on an average 28,500 tonnes, 21,000 tonnes, 19,000 tonnes and 9,600 tonnes of coal respectively per day for full generation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
energy resources

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app