Andhra Pradesh disburses pensions to 42 lakh in their houses

Over 42 lakh pensioners received the pension amount at their houses from the Village and Ward Volunteers across Andhra Pradesh on Saturday under the State government’s ‘Intivadhakey Pension’ programme, a massive doorstep pension disbursement programme.

The YSRCP government as promised in its election manifesto made arrangements for delivery of pensions at the houses of the pensioners and began the initiative on Saturday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in a tweet said that the government had given pensions to 6.11 lakh new beneficiaries and any other person left out could visit the nearest Secretariat and apply for the benefit.

“I congratulate the village and ward volunteers who have made disbursement of pension at doorsteps possible,” Mr. Jagan tweeted.