Digital education the best bet for students, says Andhra Pradesh CM

July 22, 2022 20:11 IST

Chief Minister directs officials to equip classrooms with quality infrastructure

Emphasising on the importance of digital education, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to equip all the classrooms with necessary infrastructure and insisted that it is only through interactive displays and smart teaching that students will be able to gain more knowledge.

In a review meeting on education on Friday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the projectors and interactive TVs should be of good quality and, more importantly, the teachers should be imparted with the requisite skills.

Reviewing the distribution of tabs, the Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure their quality, while saying that the devices would be initially given to the students of Class 8 after they were loaded with content by Byju’s, with which the government had a tie-up.

‘Fill vacant posts’

Asserting that many reforms were brought in the education sector, he told the officials that there should be proper supervision at every level, and instructed that vacant posts, including those of DEOs and MEOs, be filled immediately.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the officials to expedite the works under the second phase of the Nadu-Nedu programme in schools and install CC cameras at vantage points. Also, he wanted the data related to the efforts being made to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the education sector be updated regularly.

Education Minister B. Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Special Chief Secretary (school education) B. Rajasekhar, Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar, Secretary (finance) N. Gulzar, and Adviser A. Murali, School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission Secretary A. Sambasiva Reddy were present.