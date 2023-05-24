Andhra Pradesh: Digital education for students of classes VI to X from June 12, says Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

HamberMenu
May 24, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOVVUR (EAST GODAVARI)

T. Appala Naidu
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a public meeting at Kovvur in East Godavari district on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on May 24 (Wednesday) announced that 15,750 schools would offer digital education with Interactive Flat Panel Display (IFPD) and digital boards across the State from June 12.

Addressing the gathering of students during the release of financial aid under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme here, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “As many as 30,230 classrooms in 15,750 schools have been renovated with digital education facilities under the Naadu-Nedu scheme.”

“From classes VI to X, a total of 30,230 classrooms will offer digital education. Now, private schools will have to compete with the government schools,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that infrastructure facilities and English medium education attracted more students to the government schools in the recent years.

“The total number of students enrolled in government schools was 37 lakh in 2018-19. At present, the number is 40 lakh. Reforms in school education, English medium in particular, are the driving forces for the rise in enrolment in the government schools,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the State government introduced 67 vocational courses as part of restructuring the curriculum in collegiate education, apart from signing pacts with Microsoft and Amazon for digital education.

