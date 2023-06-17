ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Digital classrooms will improve academic standards of students, says Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

June 17, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

‘Many States sent their delegations to Andhra Pradesh to study academic reforms being implemented’

The Hindu Bureau

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana presenting a certificate to a meritorious student in Kaspa high school of Vizianagaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday said that digital classrooms will improve academic standards and help students in facing competitive examinations confidently in future. He gave away cash awards to meritorious students under Animutyalu programme organised in Kaspa school of Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the 1,320 schools in Vizianagaram district were provided interactive learning and digital classroom facility and all the schools in the State would get such infrastructure within a couple of years. He said that many States had sent their delegations to Andhra Pradesh to study academic reforms being implemented by the State government.

He said that the expenditure on education sector was nothing but investment on the future of children and it could not be seen as a welfare activity. Deputy Speaker of A.P. Legislative Assembly Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, District Collector S. Nagalakshmi and other officials were present in the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US