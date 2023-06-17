Andhra Pradesh: Digital classrooms will improve academic standards of students, says Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

June 17, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday said that digital classrooms will improve academic standards and help students in facing competitive examinations confidently in future. He gave away cash awards to meritorious students under Animutyalu programme organised in Kaspa school of Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the 1,320 schools in Vizianagaram district were provided interactive learning and digital classroom facility and all the schools in the State would get such infrastructure within a couple of years. He said that many States had sent their delegations to Andhra Pradesh to study academic reforms being implemented by the State government.

He said that the expenditure on education sector was nothing but investment on the future of children and it could not be seen as a welfare activity. Deputy Speaker of A.P. Legislative Assembly Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, District Collector S. Nagalakshmi and other officials were present in the meeting.