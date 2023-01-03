ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Differently-abled persons stage protest fearing stoppage of pension from February

January 03, 2023 08:47 am | Updated 08:48 am IST - ONGOLE

Over six lakh pensioners receive notices on New Year Day, electricity consumption over and above the limit fixed by govt. was one of the reasons in the notice

S. Murali

Differently-abled persons agitating for a fair deal in Ongole on Monday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Members of the Vikalangula Hakula Porata Samiti laid a siege to the Prakasam Bhavan here on Monday demanding distribution of social security pension to all eligible persons without imposing any conditions.

Leading the protest, the samiti State president A. Suresh said they were shocked when the officials served notices to over six lakh pensioners on the New Year Day asking why pension should not be stopped from February.

Electricity consumption over and above the limit fixed by the government, owning of four-wheelers by family members of the differently-abled pensioners and contract employment for any family member of the beneficiaries were shown as reasons in the notices, he lamented.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Joined by activists of Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti(MRPS), founded by Manda Krishna Madiga, they raised slogans demanding that the pension for differently-abled persons be hiked to ₹6,000 per month taking into account the increase in cost of living. They threatened to take their agitation to Amaravati if pension was stopped to any of the VHPS members.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US