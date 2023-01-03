HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Differently-abled persons stage protest fearing stoppage of pension from February

Over six lakh pensioners receive notices on New Year Day, electricity consumption over and above the limit fixed by govt. was one of the reasons in the notice

January 03, 2023 08:47 am | Updated 08:48 am IST - ONGOLE

S. Murali
Differently-abled persons agitating for a fair deal in Ongole on Monday.

Differently-abled persons agitating for a fair deal in Ongole on Monday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Members of the Vikalangula Hakula Porata Samiti laid a siege to the Prakasam Bhavan here on Monday demanding distribution of social security pension to all eligible persons without imposing any conditions.

Leading the protest, the samiti State president A. Suresh said they were shocked when the officials served notices to over six lakh pensioners on the New Year Day asking why pension should not be stopped from February.

Electricity consumption over and above the limit fixed by the government, owning of four-wheelers by family members of the differently-abled pensioners and contract employment for any family member of the beneficiaries were shown as reasons in the notices, he lamented.

Joined by activists of Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti(MRPS), founded by Manda Krishna Madiga, they raised slogans demanding that the pension for differently-abled persons be hiked to ₹6,000 per month taking into account the increase in cost of living. They threatened to take their agitation to Amaravati if pension was stopped to any of the VHPS members.

