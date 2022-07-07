Andhra Pradesh: Differently-abled persons demand medical facilities

Differently-abled persons staging a protest at the Government General Hospital in Ongole on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Members of the Vikalangula Hakula Parirakshana Samiti (VHPS) staged a demonstration in front of the Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Thursday, demanding better healthcare facilities.

Leading the protest, VHPS State president A. Suresh said many differently-abled people were facing hardship in absence of adequate number of wheelchairs.

Enquiry room for such patients is located far away and as a result, many of them return without getting proper treatment, said VHPS district general secretary J. Balaji.

The members also alleged delay in the issuance of disability certificate, which is must to get railway concession, added VHPS leader Sk. Salam.

The hospital authorities promised to address their grievances in the next 10 days, following which they withdrew their protest.