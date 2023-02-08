Andhra Pradesh did not consult Centre while enacting Decentralisation and CRDA Repeal Acts, Ministry of Home Affairs tells Supreme Court

February 08, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh government had not consulted the Centre while enacting the A.P. Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and the Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Acts of 2020, as per an affidavit filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Under Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs B. Shyamal Kumar stated in the affidavit that the A..P government had enacted the above legislations and published the State gazette notification on July 31, 2020, but it did not consult the Central at that time.

Under Section 94 of the A.P. Reorganisation Act of 2014, the Central government was to provide special financial support for the creation of essential facilities in the new capital of the successor State of A.P., including Raj Bhavan, High Court, Secretariat, Legislative Council and Assembly and other essential infrastructure.

Accordingly, it (the Centre) had released ₹2,500 crore, including ₹1,000 crore provided by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, for creating infrastructure in the new capital to the A.P. government in 2014-15.

Mr. Shyamal Kumar mentioned the chronology of events, starting with the reconstitution of the State of A.P. into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as per the Reorganisation Act, wherein it was stated that Hyderabad would be the common capital of the two States for a period of 10 years from the appointed day, and A.P. got to have a new capital upon the expiry of that period.

He then touched on the forming of the expert committee headed by retired IAS officer K.C. Sivaramakrishnan to study the alternatives for capital of A.P., and the subsequent naming of Amaravati as the capital through a G.O. dated April 23, 2015.