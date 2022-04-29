Andhra Pradesh: Dhyana mandiram to be built at ₹5 crore in Tirumala

350 people can meditate in a single sitting in the proposed facility

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy laying foundation stone for the Dhyana Mandiram in Tirumala on Friday | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone for the construction of Matru Sri Tarigonda Vengamamba Dhyana Mandiram at Tirumala.

The meditation hall will be constructed in about 1.5 acres. The land for the project was acquired by the TTD recently after a protracted legal battle with the owner of a private school. About 350 devotees can meditate in a single sitting in the proposed facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Subba Reddy said that Vengamamba had not only rendered the Nama Sankeertana Seva in the praise of Lord Venkateswara, but also pioneered the noble concept of Annadanam atop the sacred town.

Rajya Sabha member A. Ayodhya Ramireddy expressed his willingness to donate ₹5 crore required for the construction of the facility.

TTD Additional EO A.V. Dharma Reddy, JEOs Veerabrahmam, Sada Bhargavi, CE Nageswar Rao and Additional CVSO Sivakumar were among those who took part in the ceremony.