Andhra Pradesh: ‘Dhwajarohanam’ performed at Kanipakam temple

21-day annual brahmotsavams is under way at the temple

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
September 01, 2022 19:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Priests performing ‘Dhwajarohanam’ rituals at the Lord Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple at Kanipakam in Chittoor district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees thronged the Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple at Kanipakam, 12 km from here, on Thursday to witness the ‘Dhwajarohanam’ (hoisting of the celestial flag) performed as part of the 21-day annual brahmotsavams that began on August 31, coinciding with the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations.

The priests performed the ‘Chandana Alankaram’ ritual in the early hours of Thursday, followed by the hoisting of the flag amid chanting of Vedic hymns.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Later, anna prasadams were distributed among the devotees. The ‘Maha Kumbhahishekam’ was performed at the temple last month. The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) operated special services to Kanipakam from Chittoor and Tirupati on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
festivals

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app