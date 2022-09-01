Andhra Pradesh: ‘Dhwajarohanam’ performed at Kanipakam temple

Priests performing ‘Dhwajarohanam’ rituals at the Lord Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple at Kanipakam in Chittoor district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Devotees thronged the Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple at Kanipakam, 12 km from here, on Thursday to witness the ‘Dhwajarohanam’ (hoisting of the celestial flag) performed as part of the 21-day annual brahmotsavams that began on August 31, coinciding with the Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations.

The priests performed the ‘Chandana Alankaram’ ritual in the early hours of Thursday, followed by the hoisting of the flag amid chanting of Vedic hymns.

Later, anna prasadams were distributed among the devotees. The ‘Maha Kumbhahishekam’ was performed at the temple last month. The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) operated special services to Kanipakam from Chittoor and Tirupati on the occasion.