Andhra Pradesh: Dharma Reddy’s appointment as TTD EO challenged in High Court

P. Naveen Kumar Reddy, a resident of Tirupati, has challenged the appointment of A.V. Dharma Reddy as Executive Officer (full additional charge) of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) in the High Court, saying that he is not suitable and eligible for the post.

He prayed for the suspension of G.O. Rt. No. 813 dated May 8, 2022 through which Mr. Dharma Reddy, an officer of the Indian Defense and Estate Service (IDES), had been posted as the EO.

The petitioner argued that the appointment of Mr. Dharma Reddy as the EO was contrary to the qualifications mentioned in Section.107(1) of AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987 (Act 30 of 1987).

He said Mr. Dharma Reddy was neither a District Collector nor was he holding an equivalent post of All India Civil Services. Placing him in full additional charge as the EO of TTD was beyond the statutory powers of the government, he maintained.