Andhra Pradesh: Dhanekula engineering college gets autonomous status

June 27, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology (DIET) at Penamaluru has attained autonomous status from the academic year 2023-24.

“This significant milestone will help us lay the path for students’ career growth, and the industry-institute interface needed to shape young engineers of this region,” the institute Chairman Ravindranath Tagore told a press conference on Tuesday.

Principal Ravi Kadiyala said the institute was trying to cultivate an environment that fosters critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills among students.

Head of the ECE Department M. Vamshi Krishna said the college had started a new branch, ‘Electronics and Communication Engineering - Industry Integrated’ from the academic year 2023-24 to promote innovation among students.

