HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Dhanekula engineering college gets autonomous status

June 27, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology (DIET) at Penamaluru has attained autonomous status from the academic year 2023-24.

“This significant milestone will help us lay the path for students’ career growth, and the industry-institute interface needed to shape young engineers of this region,” the institute Chairman Ravindranath Tagore told a press conference on Tuesday.

Principal Ravi Kadiyala said the institute was trying to cultivate an environment that fosters critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills among students.

Head of the ECE Department M. Vamshi Krishna said the college had started a new branch, ‘Electronics and Communication Engineering - Industry Integrated’ from the academic year 2023-24 to promote innovation among students.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / engineering colleges

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.