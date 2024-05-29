Andhra Pradesh DGP suggests ban on liquor sales in Palnadu from June 3 to 5

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta has suggested that liquor sales should be banned in Palnadu district from June 3 to 5, in view of the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

During a review meeting conducted by Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena at Narasaraopet on May 28 (Tuesday), Mr. Gupta instructed the police on the measures to be taken to prevent law and order issues in the district on the counting day.

Mr. Gupta suggested Superintendent of Police Malika Garg to ensure that the fire tenders were kept ready for emergencies and the social media posts should be monitored as they could cause law and order disturbance.

He instructed the SP to conduct security checks at all hotels and lodges and take suspected persons into custody.

One police officer has been appointed for each Assembly constituency in the district and steps are being taken to provide body cameras to all police personnel.

The SP said that 1,196 with criminal history have been bound over. “The police arrested 59 people in connection with seven incidents of damaging EVMs and 143 persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in pre-poll clashes. As many as 883 persons have been arrested in 106 cases registered on the polling while 203 people arrested in 24 cases reported in teh aftermath of polls,” she said.

Palnadu Collector Lathkar Shrikesh Balajirao said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr.PC would be enforced in the entire district if tension prevailed.

