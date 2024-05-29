ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh DGP suggests ban on liquor sales in Palnadu from June 3 to 5

Published - May 29, 2024 03:01 am IST - GUNTUR

Harish Kumar Gupta instructs Palnadu SP to monitor social media posts and conduct security checks at all hotels and lodges

Sambasiva Rao M.

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta | Photo Credit: File photo

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta has suggested that liquor sales should be banned in Palnadu district from June 3 to 5, in view of the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a review meeting conducted by Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena at Narasaraopet on May 28 (Tuesday), Mr. Gupta instructed the police on the measures to be taken to prevent law and order issues in the district on the counting day. 

Mr. Gupta suggested Superintendent of Police Malika Garg to ensure that the fire tenders were kept ready for emergencies and the social media posts should be monitored as they could cause law and order disturbance.  

ADVERTISEMENT

He instructed the SP to conduct security checks at all hotels and lodges and take suspected persons into custody.   

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

One police officer has been appointed for each Assembly constituency in the district and steps are being taken to provide body cameras to all police personnel.

The SP said that 1,196 with criminal history have been bound over. “The police arrested 59 people in connection with seven incidents of damaging EVMs and 143 persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in pre-poll clashes. As many as 883 persons have been arrested in 106 cases registered on the polling while 203 people arrested in 24 cases reported in teh aftermath of polls,” she said. 

Palnadu Collector Lathkar Shrikesh Balajirao said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr.PC would be enforced in the entire district if tension prevailed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US