GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Andhra Pradesh DGP suggests ban on liquor sales in Palnadu from June 3 to 5

Harish Kumar Gupta instructs Palnadu SP to monitor social media posts and conduct security checks at all hotels and lodges

Published - May 29, 2024 03:01 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
DGP Harish Kumar Gupta

DGP Harish Kumar Gupta | Photo Credit: File photo

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta has suggested that liquor sales should be banned in Palnadu district from June 3 to 5, in view of the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

During a review meeting conducted by Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena at Narasaraopet on May 28 (Tuesday), Mr. Gupta instructed the police on the measures to be taken to prevent law and order issues in the district on the counting day. 

Mr. Gupta suggested Superintendent of Police Malika Garg to ensure that the fire tenders were kept ready for emergencies and the social media posts should be monitored as they could cause law and order disturbance.  

He instructed the SP to conduct security checks at all hotels and lodges and take suspected persons into custody.   

One police officer has been appointed for each Assembly constituency in the district and steps are being taken to provide body cameras to all police personnel.

The SP said that 1,196 with criminal history have been bound over. “The police arrested 59 people in connection with seven incidents of damaging EVMs and 143 persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in pre-poll clashes. As many as 883 persons have been arrested in 106 cases registered on the polling while 203 people arrested in 24 cases reported in teh aftermath of polls,” she said. 

Palnadu Collector Lathkar Shrikesh Balajirao said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr.PC would be enforced in the entire district if tension prevailed.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.