Andhra Pradesh DGP orders suspension of four constables for roughing up Army jawan

November 09, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Wednesday directed the Anakapalle Superintendent of Police to suspend four constables who allegedly attacked an Army jawan at Santabayalu on November 7.

Head constable A. Devallu, woman police constable B. Sobha, and constables M. Mutyala Naidu and P. Ramesh, all attached to the Parawada police station, allegedly attacked Army personnel Sd. Ameenullah at Santabayalu.

Mr. Ameenullah, of Yelamanchili mandal, attached to the 52nd Rashtriya Rifles, is working in Jammu and Kashmir and had come to his hometown on holiday.

While he was waiting at the bus stop, two constables asked Mr. Ameenullah to download the Disha App. In the process, the constables asked the jawan for the One-Time Password (OTP), for which the jawan asked the constables to show him their identity cards.

Angered over this, the constables said they were in police uniform and asked him to come to the police station. Two more constables joined in and tried to bundle the Army man into an auto-rickshaw.

Mr. Ameenullah later lodged a complaint with Anakapalle SP K.V. Murali Krishna, who ordered an inquiry and sent the four constables to Vacancy Reserve (VR).

With a video of the incident going viral on the Internet and the media covering the incident, the DGP ordered the SP to suspend the four constables immediately.

“Police should provide protection to the public instead of resorting to such attacks,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said, adding that stern action would be taken against police personnel found to be engaging in such behaviour.

