Andhra Pradesh DGP forms committee to address problems of police officers

January 12, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the AP Police Officers Association presenting a memento to DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy at the AP Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has constituted a committee with the staff officers to address the problems of the police officers.

Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association (APPOA) State president J. Srinivas Rao and other members on Friday submitted a representation to the DGP to sanction travelling allowance, surrendered leaves and other issues.

Responding to the problems, Mr. Rajendranath Reddy assured to implement the recommendations of the committee.

Earlier, the DGP released the APPOA Diary – 2024, at the AP Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri. The association leaders presented a memento to Mr. Rajendranath Reddy on the occasion.

Additional DGP (Law and Order) Shanka Brata Bagchi, officers Venkatarami Reddy, K.V. Mohan Rao, M. Ravindranath Babu and others were present.

