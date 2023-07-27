HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh DGP brushes aside talk on ‘missing women’, urges political leaders to check facts

The NCRB data suggests that 26,000 women had gone missing in the State, of whom 23,400 have been traced and reunited with their families, says K.V. Rajendranath Reddy

July 27, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KADAPA

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy addressing a review meeting in Kadapa on Thursday.

Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy addressing a review meeting in Kadapa on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Director-General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy brushed aside the talk by a section of politicians that 30,000 women have gone missing in Andhra Pradesh and appealed to them to check the facts.

Addressing the media after a crime review meeting with the officials of Kadapa and Annamayya districts here on July 27 (Thursday), he said that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data showed 26,000 women had gone missing in the State, of whom 23,400 have been traced and reunited with their families. As many as 1,549 cases reported before 2019 gets carry forward every year, thus showing an inflated figure of 4,000 in addition,” explained the DGP.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said the reasons for the missing cases included social clashes, family issues, failure in examinations, love affair, etc. “Most of the people who had gone missing have come back, which is why the number of pending cases since 2019 is only 2,007. Missing cases are registered due to various reasons, but those making allegations should check the statistics before pointing a finger at the Police Department,” he said.

The DGP also termed the reports of rampant use of ganja in the State as ‘baseless’. Referring to a section of the media branding those involved in murder, political clashes and drunken brawls as ganja addicts, he appealed to the media to speak to the Superintendent of Police of the district concerned before filing reports.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Rayalaseema / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.