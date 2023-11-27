HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh| Devotees throng bathing ghats on banks of Krishna river on Karthika Pournami

November 27, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
Devotees float lamps made with banana stems and pray in the Krishna river in Vijayawada on Monday.

Devotees float lamps made with banana stems and pray in the Krishna river in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

People thronged Siva temples in large numbers in the two districts of Krishna and NTR on Karthika Pournami day, the auspicious full moon day of the ‘Karthika Masam’ of the Telugu calendar, on November 27 (Monday). Devotees started coming to the bathing ghats in Vijayawada from early hours to take a dip in River Krishna.

In Machilipatnam, district Collector P. Rajababu instructed officials concerned to ensure that proper arrangements were in place and no one was inconvenienced at the Manginapudi beach. He said a control unit has been set up and swimmers have also been roped in to prevent any untoward incident at the beach. A medical camp and an awareness session on the importance of voting were also organised on the occasion. Medicines were distributed to devotees at the camp, the Collector said. Special buses were arranged from Machilipatnam to the beach, and changing rooms were set up for women.

