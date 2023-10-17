Andhra Pradesh: devotees in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram offer prayers in temples

October 17, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

Several devotees offered special prayers in Lalita Devi temple at PN Colony in Srikakulam on Tuesday. As part of the Dasara navaratri celebrations, the temple authorities decorated presiding deity as the Goddess Annapoorna Devi on the temple premises.

The temple trustee P. Jaganmohana Rao and others made elaborate arrangements for kumkumarchana and other devotional activities. Special prayers are also being offered every day in Jnana Saraswati-Pasupathinathaeswara Swamy templelocated in Ring Road of Vizianagaram.The temple authorities are making arrangements for Aksharabhyasam(initiating children into world of learning), on October 20.

