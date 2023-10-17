ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: devotees in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram offer prayers in temples

October 17, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees offering prayers to Goddess Durga Devi in Lalita Devi-Vinayaka Panchayatana Alayam in Srikakulam on Tuesday.

Several devotees offered special prayers in Lalita Devi temple at PN Colony in Srikakulam on Tuesday. As part of the Dasara navaratri celebrations, the temple authorities decorated presiding deity as the Goddess Annapoorna Devi on the temple premises.

The temple trustee P. Jaganmohana Rao and others made elaborate arrangements for kumkumarchana and other devotional activities. Special prayers are also being offered every day in Jnana Saraswati-Pasupathinathaeswara Swamy templelocated in Ring Road of Vizianagaram.The temple authorities are making arrangements for Aksharabhyasam(initiating children into world of learning), on October 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US