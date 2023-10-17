HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: devotees in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram offer prayers in temples

October 17, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees offering prayers to Goddess Durga Devi in Lalita Devi-Vinayaka Panchayatana Alayam in Srikakulam on Tuesday.

Devotees offering prayers to Goddess Durga Devi in Lalita Devi-Vinayaka Panchayatana Alayam in Srikakulam on Tuesday.

Several devotees offered special prayers in Lalita Devi temple at PN Colony in Srikakulam on Tuesday. As part of the Dasara navaratri celebrations, the temple authorities decorated presiding deity as the Goddess Annapoorna Devi on the temple premises.

The temple trustee P. Jaganmohana Rao and others made elaborate arrangements for kumkumarchana and other devotional activities. Special prayers are also being offered every day in Jnana Saraswati-Pasupathinathaeswara Swamy templelocated in Ring Road of Vizianagaram.The temple authorities are making arrangements for Aksharabhyasam(initiating children into world of learning), on October 20.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.