Andhra Pradesh: Devotees in awe as Malayappa Swamy rides golden chariot

For the first time in decades, the TTD allows pilgrims to pull the chariot

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
October 02, 2022 19:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of the golden chariot procession organised on the sixth day of the Brahmotsavams in Tirumala on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The golden chariot procession dominated the religious proceedings on Sunday, the sixth day of the annual Brahmotsavams currently under way at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here.

The processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy and His two consorts were mounted atop the refulgent chariot.

Thousands of devotees queued up on either side of the mada streets to catch a glimpse of the majestic ride organised in the evening even as the overcast sky provided a perfect backdrop to the procession.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The entire town wore a festive look and the air was electrified with the chanting of ‘Govinda namam’ by the assembled devotees who went up in raptures as the chariot hurtled by.

In a pilgrim-friendly initiative, the TTD, for the first time in a couple of decades, allowed the pilgrims to pull the chariot, a privilege that was hitherto confined to the spouses of the top echelons and mandarins of the temple administration.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The TTD engineering personnel were red-faced, and expressed their disapproval at allowing a retired employee mount the chariot and guide the movement of the vehicle, a task that is generally entrusted to the regular employees.

Earlier in the day, Lord Malayappa Swamy, in the attire of Sri Ramachandra Murthy, was taken out in a grand procession on ‘Hanumantha Vahanam’, which was attended by a host of dignitaries who included Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit, Chief Justice of the A.P. High Court Prashant Kumar Mishra, and acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court T. Raja.

Later in the afternoon, ‘Vasanthotsavam’ and ‘Asthanam’ were carried out to the deities inside the temple.

The day-long festivities climaxed with the procession of ‘Gaja Vahanam’ in the night.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
religious festival or holiday

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app