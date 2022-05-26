Andhra Pradesh: Devotees caught unawares by downpour in Tirumala
The abode of Lord Venkateswara reeled under the impact of a sudden cloudburst on Thursday. Caught unawares by heavy rain that lashed the hill town for more than an hour, the devotees faced many difficulties.
The darshan lines at the main temple complex slowed down, with pilgrims hesitating to move out of the temple complex even after having their darshan. Those, who already booked darshan slots, could not report at the Vaikuntam Complex in time.
Meanwhile, the rain, accompanied by gusty winds, resulted in the uprooting of trees on the path leading to Japali and Akasa Ganga Theerthams in the Tirumala forests. However, no casualty was reported.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.