Andhra Pradesh: Devotees caught unawares by downpour in Tirumala

The abode of Lord Venkateswara reeled under the impact of a sudden cloudburst on Thursday. Caught unawares by heavy rain that lashed the hill town for more than an hour, the devotees faced many difficulties.

The darshan lines at the main temple complex slowed down, with pilgrims hesitating to move out of the temple complex even after having their darshan. Those, who already booked darshan slots, could not report at the Vaikuntam Complex in time.

Meanwhile, the rain, accompanied by gusty winds, resulted in the uprooting of trees on the path leading to Japali and Akasa Ganga Theerthams in the Tirumala forests. However, no casualty was reported.