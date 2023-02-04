Andhra Pradesh devises ₹400-crore plan to provide comprehensive treatment for cancer patients

February 04, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Health, Medical and Family Welfare Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu said on Saturday that the State government devised a comprehensive cancer care plan to provide treatment to patients at all the hospitals in the State at a cost of ₹400 crore.

He said the State had spent ₹430 crore the previous year, and that it was the only State in the country to have most of the procedures required — from stage one to stage four and palliative care — made available at the teaching hospitals.

Mr. Krishna Babu, along with Dr. Y.S.R. University of Health Sciences Registrar Vemireddy Radhika Reddy, and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, inaugurated the 5K walkathon for cancer awareness organised by the American Oncology Institute on the occasion of World Cancer Day here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Krishna Babu said prevention was better than cure in the case of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as cancer, TB, and diabetes, which had been the major causes of death in the past three decades.

“The number of deaths due to NCDs increased manifold in the past three decades. Due to lifestyle issues and other factors, we are prone to cancer and diabetes. Oral, breast and cervical cancers are major,” he said.

In Andhra Pradesh, over 35,000 people were succumbing to cancer, while 70,000 were diagnosed with cancer every year, he said.

Of the 92% population screened, 28% were found to have blood pressure and 25.3% diabetes, he said.

Consumption of tobacco, excess alcohol, sedentary lifestyle should be avoided as a first step to keeping NCDs at bay, he added.

Later, a huge number of people took part in the walkathon that began at Padavalarevu Centre on BRTS Road.