Andhra Pradesh: Development has come to a halt under YSRCP government, says Chandrababu Naidu

June 02, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu on June 2 (Friday) asserted that his party had fought for “equal justice” for both the Telugu States at the time of bifurcation of the composite Andhra Pradesh nine years ago.

Addressing the media at the party office at Mangalagiri, near here, Mr. Naidu recalled his government’s efforts to develop the residual State of Andhra Pradesh.

With a view to developing the State, the TDP government had taken up the ‘Nava Nirmana Deeksha’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite deficit budget, the TDP government had taken all possible measures to take Andhra Pradesh on the progressive path, Mr. Naidu said.

He alleged that there was absolutely no development in the State after the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power in 2019.

Mr. Naidu said that his government had taken steps to improve basic amenities and laid roads even in the rural areas.

‘IT hub turned into ganja hub’

Visakhapatnam city, which was the IT hub during the TDP term, now turned into a “hub for ganja cultivation and sale of drugs,” Mr. Naidu said.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been doing great injustice to the State. He has failed to demand Special Category Status (SCS) for the State,” he said.

Employees seeking payment of salaries in time were being harassed by foisting false cases against them, Mr. Naidu said.

“The YSRCP leaders are minting crores of rupees through sand and land mafias, and other illegal activities,” he alleged.

‘‘I am really pained to see the prevailing situation in the State. We will definitely develop the State, and the TDP will take the responsibility of taking the State forward,” Mr. Naidu said.

“The TDP has an agenda to make the poor rich by 2027. The TDP will take the responsibility of handing over the assets looted by the YSRCP leaders back to their owners,” Mr. Naidu said, and termed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s remarks that the TDP manifesto looked similar to the YSRCP’s as meaningless.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.