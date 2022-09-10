Andhra Pradesh: Details of 17 loan apps in couple’s suicide case traced

Special teams deployed to nab the accused based on their IP addresses, says DSP

T. Appala Naidu RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM
September 10, 2022 18:45 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The city police have traced the details of the operators of 17 loan apps, whose harassment allegedly forced a couple to end their life.

The couple, Kolli Durga Rao and Lakhsmi, had taken the extreme step at a lodge on Wednesday, allegedly after being harassed by the operators for repayment of the loan.

“The couple had obtained ₹50,000 from the operators of 17 loan apps. The maximum loan obtained by them from each app was below ₹5,000,” South Zone DSP M. Srilatha told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have traced the details of all the 17 loan apps. Some of the operators have also been identified. Special teams have been deployed to nab the accused based on their IP addresses,” Ms. Srilatha said.

Two loan operators had reportedly threatened the couple to circulate their morphed videos if they failed to repay the loan amount.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

No arrests have been made in the case so far.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app