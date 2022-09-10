Andhra Pradesh: Details of 17 loan apps in couple’s suicide case traced

ADVERTISEMENT

The city police have traced the details of the operators of 17 loan apps, whose harassment allegedly forced a couple to end their life.

The couple, Kolli Durga Rao and Lakhsmi, had taken the extreme step at a lodge on Wednesday, allegedly after being harassed by the operators for repayment of the loan.

“The couple had obtained ₹50,000 from the operators of 17 loan apps. The maximum loan obtained by them from each app was below ₹5,000,” South Zone DSP M. Srilatha told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have traced the details of all the 17 loan apps. Some of the operators have also been identified. Special teams have been deployed to nab the accused based on their IP addresses,” Ms. Srilatha said.

Two loan operators had reportedly threatened the couple to circulate their morphed videos if they failed to repay the loan amount.

No arrests have been made in the case so far.