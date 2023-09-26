ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Desilting of Rameswaram confluence point likely to be completed by early October, says Konaseema District Collector

September 26, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Desilting work in progress at Rameswaram confluence point in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Himanshu Shukla on Tuesday said that the desilting of the Rameswaram confluence point near here is expected to be completed by early October. Three drains - Vasalatippa major drain, lower Koushika major drain and Panchanadi medium drain - would merge into the Bay of Bengal in the district. 

“The three irrigation drains irrigate nearly 35,000 acres in Amalapuram, Uppalaguptam and Allavaram mandals. The desilting works have been taken up with ₹20 lakh grant,” said Mr. Himanshu Shukla. In recent years, the confluence point of the drains has been blocked due to the deposition of the sand submerging the catchment area.

