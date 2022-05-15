Andhra Pradesh: Derecognise defunct employees’ unions, urges APGESA

May 15, 2022 18:30 IST

‘They have no right to take part in talks with govt.’

Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Service Association (APGESA) State president Vinukonda Raja Rao has urged the State government to derecognise defunct employees’ unions ahead of the talks related to constitution of a new Pay Revision Committee.

Addressing the media here, he said it was unfortunate that some trade unions which were dysfunctional without conduct of elections periodically and adequate members, had taken part in several rounds of talks with the State government on the demand for implementation of the 11th PRC. Such unions had no democratic right to represent the employees, he said. It was a ‘historic blunder’ on the part of such unions to agree for parleys even before the 11th PRC recommendations were made public, he opined.

