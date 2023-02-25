HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Deputy Speaker campaigns for YSRCP MLC candidate in Vizianagaram

February 25, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

VIZIANAGARAM

Deputy Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy campaigned for YSRCP graduate MLC candidate Sitamraju Sudhakar at various places, including Alakananda Colony, of Vizianagaram on Saturday. He interacted with employees, teachers and graduates and urged them to ensure first preferential vote for Mr. Sudhakar.

Mr. Veerabhadra Swamy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had brought many changes in the education system and started welfare schemes such as Ammavodi to provide better education for poor children. The party zonal in-charge V.S Prasad, local corporator Vinta Prabhakar Reddy and others were present in the election campaign.

