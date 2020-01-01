Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM’s TikTok video goes viral

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tribal Welfare P. Pushpa Sreevani’s TikTok video on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is going viral on the social media platforms.

In the video, she is seen praising Mr. Reddy through a song, “Rayalaseema muddu bidda mana Jagananna.”

The song was released before the elections as a part of the YSRCP publicity campaign.

The TikTok video comes in the wake of the government’s plan to have three Capitals – Executive capital in Visakhapatnam, Legislative capital in Amaravati, and Judicial capital in Kurnool.

There is also a demand to make the Rayalaseema region the Executive capital as locating the High Court in the region isn’t enough.

Ms. Sreevani won the election from the Kurupam Assembly constituency. She is one of the youngest Ministers in the Cabinet.