Andhra Pradesh: Deputy CM Rajanna Dora faults Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s visit to disputed Kotia region, calls for honouring apex court order on the issue

April 02, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM / VIZIANAGARAM

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan’s visit to a village in the Kotia Gram Panchayat on April 1 (Saturday) on the occasion of Utkal Divas, the Odisha Formation Day, and his statements against the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh evoked sharp reaction from the leaders of various political parties here on Sunday.

With both the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh governments claiming their jurisdictional authority over the gram panchayat, the political leaders in Andhra Pradesh asserted that the Supreme Court directive that status quo be maintained should be honoured.

Deputy Chief Minister (Tribal Welfare) P. Rajanna Dora, who represents the Saluru constituency in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, deplored Mr. Pradhan’s visit to the disputed region.

“Mr. Pradhan represents the entire country and he should refrain himself from making such statements. We need to obey the apex court’s order to maintain status quo till the issue is resolved,” Mr. Rajanna Dora told the media in Saluru in Parvatipuram- Manyam district.

Former Telugu Desam Party MLC and advocate D. Jagadish urged the Union government to constitute a commission immediately to find a permanent solution to the border dispute that had started in 1956.

“The Union government should have to elicit the opinion of the people living in the disputed villages and find an amicable solution,” said Mr. Jagadish.

‘Dismiss Union Minister’

Lok Satta Party State president B. Babji, addressing the media in Vizianagaram, demanded the dismissal of Mr. Pradhan from the Union Cabinet as his visit to the village was in violation of the apex court ruling.

Meanwhile, Parvatipuram-Manyam district Collector Nishant Kumar and Superintendent of Police Vidya Sagar Naidu were closely monitoring the situation in the Kotia region, where the government had conducted panchayat elections two years ago and took up many welfare activities.

Mr. Naidu said community policing was being accorded top priority in the region.

It is learnt that the Andhra Pradesh government is likely to depute a team of officials to the region to undertake more welfare activities in the villages.

At the time of formation of the Parvatipuram-Manyam district, the government had shown 21 villages in the Kotia region in the Andhra Pradesh map.

The Government of Odisha claims that these villages are a part and parcel of the Koraput district. Availability of rich mineral resources in the region is said to be the reason for the dispute.

However, people of these villages are eagerly waiting for a permanent solution to avoid the existing confusion over their address and nativity rights.