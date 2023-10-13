ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM dares TDP to include liquor prohibition in poll manifesto

October 13, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Opposition parties are spreading falsehood on the liquor policy, says Narayanaswamy

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

TDP leaders are deeply frustrated after the arrest of N. Chandrababu Naidu, says Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy. | Photo Credit: File photo

Accusing the opposition parties of spreading falsehood on the liquor policy, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy on October 13 (Friday) dared the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders to include “total prohibition” in their election manifesto.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Narayanaswamy said that the TDP leaders were “deeply frustrated” after the arrest of their party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case. “To save their faces, the TDP leaders are resorting to mudslinging against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government,” he said.

Referring to TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh’s allegations that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government had resorted to vengeance against Mr. Naidu, the Deputy Chief Minister said that Mr. Lokesh had no moral right to speak against the YSRCP as he entered politics and enjoyed power through backdoors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US