Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM adopts TB patients in Chittoor district

February 01, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy has said that steps will be taken to extend complete medical care to Tuberculosis patients in the State and that the entire burden would be borne by the State government.

Distributing “nutrition kits” to TB patients at the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Karveti Nagaram mandal headquarters on Wednesday, Mr. Narayanaswamy announced that he would adopt 20 TB patients from Karveti Nagaram. He said that he was happy to be a part of the PM TB Mukth Bharath Abhiyan and serve the people of Karveti Nagaram, which happened to be his native place.

The Deputy Chief Minister deplored that the Opposition parties had stooped down to criticise the donations being received to extend nutrition kits to TB patients. “We will bring this to the notice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and steps will be initiated to take care of all the TB patients in the State,” Mr. Narayanaswamy said.

District TB Officer P. Ravi Raju said that 1,562 patients were brought under the ambit of the PM TB Mukth Bharath Abhiyan in Chittoor district so far. “If TB patients are not given nutritious food, they are bound to face a heavy risk of early morbidity and severe health complications. So, as part of the Centre-mooted scheme, we are committed to extending the nutrition kits to all the identified patients, besides monitoring their health status periodically,” he said.