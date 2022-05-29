Andhra Pradesh: Deprived sections first, works can wait, says Dharmana

Minister for Women and Child Welfare KV. Usha Sricharan addressing the Samajika Nyaya Bheri meeting in Anantapur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

May 29, 2022 21:19 IST

‘Social Justice is linked to political power’

Some works in Andhra Pradesh might have got stalled for some time, but they can wait as improving the living standards of the downtrodden sections of the society is among top priorities of the YSRCP government, Minister for Revenue, Stamps, and Registration Dharmana Prasada Rao said at a public meeting of the ‘Samajika Nyaya Bheri’ bus yatra on Sunday.

The venue turned into a sea of humanity with hundreds of buses and autorickshaws bringing people from seven Assembly constituencies. Seventeen Ministers from the SC, ST, BC, and minority communities addressed the gathering at the jam-packed Government Junior College Grounds. “Social Justice is linked to political power. No political party had the courage to give empower the downtodden sections politically. YSRCP government has done it,” said Mr. Prasada Rao.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking pot shots at the comments made by the TDP leaders during the party’s Mahanadu, he dared them to explain the people as to what the party TDP had done for the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare K.V. Usha Sricharan said that the BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities needed to unite and ensure that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was re-elected as the Chief Minister in 2024 elections. Anantapur MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, Anantapur and Hinudpur MPs Talari Rangaiah and Gorantal Madhav also spoke, while party district president Kapu Ramachandra Reddy presided over the meeting.