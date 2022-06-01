Andhra Pradesh Departmental tests from June 20
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct the Departmental Tests May 2022 session from June 20 to 25 at all the district centres across the State.
A statement released on Wednesday said a total of 55,036 candidates applied for the tests and that a detailed time table is available on the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in.
